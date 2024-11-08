Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Jammu and Kashmir: Protests Erupt Over VDG Killings

The killing of two Village Defence Guards in Kishtwar has sparked protests in Jammu and Kashmir, with locals demanding stringent government action against militancy. Demonstrators are calling for better-armed security forces and criticizing administrative failures that led to the incident. VDGs continue their vigilant patrols to ensure regional safety.

People in Kishtwar protest against the killing of two VDGs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Jammu and Kashmir, unrest lingers following the killing of two Village Defence Guards (VDG) in Kishtwar, sparking protests demanding decisive government action to curb militancy in the state. Demonstrators, honoring the martyred Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, voiced their grievances on Friday, urging marked intervention.

Amid the protests, participants announced a 'chakka jam' in Kishtwar to honor the fallen VDGs. A protester expressed, 'Our demand is clear: the home minister must take stringent measures to combat regional militancy, ensuring security forces are adequately armed to handle threats.' Criticism was also directed at district administration for not acting on existing intelligence, highlighting what some see as a failure that cost lives.

In the Nowshera area of Rajouri district, heightened alertness prevails among VDGs following the recent killings. A VDG member elaborated on their role, stating, 'We are tasked with safeguarding the country, and when needed, we coordinate with police and army forces.' These civilian teams function as a critical component of the security framework, working alongside armed forces to maintain stability.

The VDGs are key in frontline defense against militancy, offering round-the-clock vigilance in close cooperation with the Indian Army, police, and paramilitary forces. 'Our commitment is unwavering even amid growing challenges,' a VDG representative noted. Regular training equips them to swiftly address security threats, emphasizing their value in national defense.

For years, VDGs have been instrumental in anti-militancy efforts, showcasing dedication and resilience. Their role enhances peace and security in border regions like Nowshera, symbolizing a unified thrust towards safeguarding the nation's borders and citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

