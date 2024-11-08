Congress Slams Government Over J&K Security Lapse

The chill in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar region lingers, not just from the cold, but from the aftermath of the killing of two Village Defence Guards. Anger and questions are directed at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, as Congress leaders, including Pramod Tiwari, condemn what they term as negligence in curbing terrorism.

Reacting sharply to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertions that security is under control, Tiwari highlighted incidents of violence, questioning the veracity of government claims. With the attackers allegedly claiming responsibility, the call for accountability rings louder, even as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha pays homage and vows retribution.

Amid warnings of invisible terror threats by Shah, Congress's Rashid Alvi demands answers, advocating for capturing terrorists alive to unravel deeper conspiracies. The debate intensifies as former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah demands robust action to ensure future safety, reflecting growing dissatisfaction and urgency for resolution in Jammu and Kashmir.

