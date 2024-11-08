Left Menu

Congress Slams Government Over J&K Security Lapse

Following the killing of two Village Defence Guards in Kishtwar, Congress accuses the BJP-led government of failing to curb terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Leaders question Home Minister Amit Shah's statements on security and urge proactive measures to address the rising terrorist activities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:24 IST
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The chill in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar region lingers, not just from the cold, but from the aftermath of the killing of two Village Defence Guards. Anger and questions are directed at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, as Congress leaders, including Pramod Tiwari, condemn what they term as negligence in curbing terrorism.

Reacting sharply to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertions that security is under control, Tiwari highlighted incidents of violence, questioning the veracity of government claims. With the attackers allegedly claiming responsibility, the call for accountability rings louder, even as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha pays homage and vows retribution.

Amid warnings of invisible terror threats by Shah, Congress's Rashid Alvi demands answers, advocating for capturing terrorists alive to unravel deeper conspiracies. The debate intensifies as former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah demands robust action to ensure future safety, reflecting growing dissatisfaction and urgency for resolution in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

