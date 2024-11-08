Left Menu

CM Mohan Yadav Blames Congress for Historical Divides and Economic Challenges

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav criticizes the Congress for historical divisions, economic woes, and harboring illegal infiltrators. He champions the BJP's development agenda under PM Modi, while Congress challenges BJP's unfulfilled promises made during the 2023 polls, highlighting free aid, price support, and scholarship cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:34 IST
CM Mohan Yadav Blames Congress for Historical Divides and Economic Challenges
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress Party, asserting that the party's historical decisions led to the country's division. In an interview with ANI, Yadav stated, "If the country was divided, it happened because of them. The Congress sanctioned the partition when the British were leaving India."

Yadav accused Congress of fostering communal unrest in states they govern and claimed they support illegal infiltrators. He alleged, "Congress harbors intruders and remains silent on Bangladesh's issues for fear of losing vote banks." He also emphasized BJP's vision of accelerated development under PM Modi, expressing hopes for a "double engine" government in Jharkhand and Bihar.

In response, state Congress Chief Jitu Patwari questioned BJP's fulfilment of promises made during the 2023 assembly polls, challenging claims on financial aid, minimum support prices, and scholarship continuity. Patwari criticized BJP for allegedly abandoning welfare schemes, stating it has left 33 departments financially strained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024