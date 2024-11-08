CM Mohan Yadav Blames Congress for Historical Divides and Economic Challenges

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress Party, asserting that the party's historical decisions led to the country's division. In an interview with ANI, Yadav stated, "If the country was divided, it happened because of them. The Congress sanctioned the partition when the British were leaving India."

Yadav accused Congress of fostering communal unrest in states they govern and claimed they support illegal infiltrators. He alleged, "Congress harbors intruders and remains silent on Bangladesh's issues for fear of losing vote banks." He also emphasized BJP's vision of accelerated development under PM Modi, expressing hopes for a "double engine" government in Jharkhand and Bihar.

In response, state Congress Chief Jitu Patwari questioned BJP's fulfilment of promises made during the 2023 assembly polls, challenging claims on financial aid, minimum support prices, and scholarship continuity. Patwari criticized BJP for allegedly abandoning welfare schemes, stating it has left 33 departments financially strained.

(With inputs from agencies.)