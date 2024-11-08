LIC Maintains Market Leadership Amid Profit Dip

The state-owned insurer, LIC, experienced a 3.8% decline in net profit, reporting Rs 7,621 crore for the quarter ending September 30, due to lower other income and additional amortisation costs.

Despite this dip, the insurer witnessed a rise in total income to Rs 2,29,620 crore, signifying growth from the prior year's Rs 2,01,587 crore. The steady revenue stream was contrasted by increased expenses, which peaked at Rs 2,22,366 crore in the same period.

LIC retained its dominance in the Indian insurance sector, securing a market share of 61.07%, driven by strategic shifts in product and channel mixes, alongside new regulatory alignment. The company is now venturing into the FRA market to mitigate non-par segment risks.

