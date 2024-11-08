Left Menu

LIC Maintains Market Leadership Amid Profit Dip

State-owned insurer LIC reported a 3.8% decline in quarterly profit to Rs 7,621 crore due to reduced other income. Despite this, total income rose to Rs 2,29,620 crore with expenses increasing to Rs 2,22,366 crore. LIC continues to lead the market with a 61.07% share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:10 IST
LIC Maintains Market Leadership Amid Profit Dip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state-owned insurer, LIC, experienced a 3.8% decline in net profit, reporting Rs 7,621 crore for the quarter ending September 30, due to lower other income and additional amortisation costs.

Despite this dip, the insurer witnessed a rise in total income to Rs 2,29,620 crore, signifying growth from the prior year's Rs 2,01,587 crore. The steady revenue stream was contrasted by increased expenses, which peaked at Rs 2,22,366 crore in the same period.

LIC retained its dominance in the Indian insurance sector, securing a market share of 61.07%, driven by strategic shifts in product and channel mixes, alongside new regulatory alignment. The company is now venturing into the FRA market to mitigate non-par segment risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024