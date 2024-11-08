Chandigarh to Power Up with Smart Pre-Paid Meters

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal has called on the administration of Chandigarh UT to embrace smart pre-paid meters in government buildings. The minister believes this move will aid in mitigating AT&C losses in the Union Territory.

During a review meeting in Chandigarh, Lal emphasized the need for improvements in the power sector, urging officials to expedite the introduction of projects approved under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). He expressed concern over the current state of AT&C losses in the city area, highlighting the potential for improvement.

Minister Lal underscored the importance of financial health in power utilities for effective service delivery and stressed that an efficient payment mechanism for government dues is crucial.

