Chandigarh to Power Up with Smart Pre-Paid Meters

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal urged Chandigarh UT to adopt smart pre-paid meters in government buildings to reduce AT&C losses. The minister also reviewed Haryana's power sector, advocating for a quick implementation of projects sanctioned under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:16 IST
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal has called on the administration of Chandigarh UT to embrace smart pre-paid meters in government buildings. The minister believes this move will aid in mitigating AT&C losses in the Union Territory.

During a review meeting in Chandigarh, Lal emphasized the need for improvements in the power sector, urging officials to expedite the introduction of projects approved under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). He expressed concern over the current state of AT&C losses in the city area, highlighting the potential for improvement.

Minister Lal underscored the importance of financial health in power utilities for effective service delivery and stressed that an efficient payment mechanism for government dues is crucial.

