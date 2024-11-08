Delhi's Breath Crisis: Rising AQI Sparks Health Alarms

In Delhi, doctors are sounding the alarm over a surge in respiratory problems, a direct result of the city's deteriorating air quality. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's Dr. Bobby Bhalotra reports a noticeable uptick in patients experiencing breathlessness as the Air Quality Index (AQI) worsens.

Dr. Bhalotra emphasized that the rise in cases is leading to sleepless nights for many, especially those with pre-existing conditions like asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The situation is exacerbated for chronic smokers and professionals exposed to dust, such as police officers, prompting urgent calls for citizens to reduce pollution and minimize exposure.

Currently, the national capital's air hovers in the 'very poor' category, with persistent smog enveloping the city post-Diwali. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows Delhi's AQI at 383, indicating severe health risks. Several city areas, including Alipur, Bawana, and Dwarka, report similar or worse conditions, necessitating immediate action. Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called for collaborative efforts among North Indian states to address the crisis, amid tensions with BJP-led regions accused of politicizing the issue.

