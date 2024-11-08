Left Menu

Delhi's Breath Crisis: Rising AQI Sparks Health Alarms

Doctors warn of increased respiratory issues linked to Delhi's worsening air quality. With the capital's AQI consistently in the 'very poor' category, residents face serious health risks. Authorities push for cross-state cooperation to combat pollution amid political disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:12 IST
Delhi's Breath Crisis: Rising AQI Sparks Health Alarms
Dr Bobby Bhalotra, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Delhi, doctors are sounding the alarm over a surge in respiratory problems, a direct result of the city's deteriorating air quality. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's Dr. Bobby Bhalotra reports a noticeable uptick in patients experiencing breathlessness as the Air Quality Index (AQI) worsens.

Dr. Bhalotra emphasized that the rise in cases is leading to sleepless nights for many, especially those with pre-existing conditions like asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The situation is exacerbated for chronic smokers and professionals exposed to dust, such as police officers, prompting urgent calls for citizens to reduce pollution and minimize exposure.

Currently, the national capital's air hovers in the 'very poor' category, with persistent smog enveloping the city post-Diwali. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows Delhi's AQI at 383, indicating severe health risks. Several city areas, including Alipur, Bawana, and Dwarka, report similar or worse conditions, necessitating immediate action. Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called for collaborative efforts among North Indian states to address the crisis, amid tensions with BJP-led regions accused of politicizing the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024