Rescued Baby Highlights Severe Poverty in Tripura

A four-month-old baby was rescued in Tripura after his mother allegedly sold him for Rs 4,000 due to extreme poverty. The incident was highlighted on social media, prompting a swift response from the local administration. The baby was found with a couple and returned to his mother, who struggles to care for her four children alone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:07 IST
Country:
  • Country:
  • India

A four-month-old baby boy has been rescued in Tripura amid allegations that he was sold by his impoverished mother for Rs 4,000. The situation was uncovered through a Facebook post by CPI(M)'s Bishalgarh committee secretary, Partha Prathim Majumder, spotlighting the severe poverty faced by the family.

The viral post mobilized the administration and child welfare officials who located the baby with a couple in Udaipur, returning him to his mother. Despite allegations, no formal complaints of the sale were reported, though the family's dire conditions were apparent.

Authorities noted the mother's struggle to care for her four children alone in a hut within a tea garden, despite government aid. Financial and additional support is now being pledged to assist the distressed woman, said Bishalgarh's Additional SDM, Debjani Chowdhury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

