CPI(M) Unites for Secular Strength Against Authoritarian Politics

At the 24th party congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), leaders emphasized the need to unite Left and secular forces against what they describe as the authoritarian governance of BJP.

Amid India's 'extreme challenges,' CPI(M) Politburo member Ashok Dhawale highlighted the urgency of forming broad secular alliances and strengthening the party's independent presence nationwide.

The five-day congress focused on strategizing against RSS elements and neo-fascist threats, with plans to elect a new Central Committee and Politburo by its conclusion on April 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)