CPI(M) Unites for Secular Strength Against Authoritarian Politics

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is focusing on building Left unity and secular alliances to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party's authoritarian policies, as discussed at their 24th party congress. Key party leaders stressed the importance of unity to safeguard the Constitution and counter communal and neo-fascist dynamics.

CPI(M) Unites for Secular Strength Against Authoritarian Politics
At the 24th party congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), leaders emphasized the need to unite Left and secular forces against what they describe as the authoritarian governance of BJP.

Amid India's 'extreme challenges,' CPI(M) Politburo member Ashok Dhawale highlighted the urgency of forming broad secular alliances and strengthening the party's independent presence nationwide.

The five-day congress focused on strategizing against RSS elements and neo-fascist threats, with plans to elect a new Central Committee and Politburo by its conclusion on April 6.

