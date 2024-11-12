Delhi Government Pushes for Permanent Bus Marshal Deployment

In a significant move on Monday, the Delhi government announced its decision to reinstate 10,000 bus marshals, aiming to bolster the safety of women and elderly citizens. The proposal will be forwarded to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, urging that these positions become permanent fixtures.

During a joint press conference, Chief Minister Atishi and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj addressed the urgent need for reinstating bus marshals, citing increased insecurity among women and elders due to their absence. They proposed an immediate deployment, pending the creation of a permanent employment policy.

The initiative, part of a broader effort ensuring public safety on buses, comes amid ongoing protests and following a controversial decision to terminate the marshals. Despite challenges, the Delhi government remains committed to enhancing women's safety through various measures including CCTV installations and marshal deployment.

