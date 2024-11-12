Left Menu

Delhi Government Pushes for Permanent Bus Marshal Deployment

The Delhi government has approved a proposal to reinstate 10,000 bus marshals to enhance the safety of women and elders. This proposal will be sent to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena with a request to make these positions permanent amid protests over previous marshal removals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 09:58 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move on Monday, the Delhi government announced its decision to reinstate 10,000 bus marshals, aiming to bolster the safety of women and elderly citizens. The proposal will be forwarded to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, urging that these positions become permanent fixtures.

During a joint press conference, Chief Minister Atishi and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj addressed the urgent need for reinstating bus marshals, citing increased insecurity among women and elders due to their absence. They proposed an immediate deployment, pending the creation of a permanent employment policy.

The initiative, part of a broader effort ensuring public safety on buses, comes amid ongoing protests and following a controversial decision to terminate the marshals. Despite challenges, the Delhi government remains committed to enhancing women's safety through various measures including CCTV installations and marshal deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

