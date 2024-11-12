Left Menu

Chennai Schools Closed Amid Heavy Rain Alert

Chennai district declares a school holiday due to heavy rain forecast. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in multiple districts, warning of severe weather events from November 12 to 15 across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:02 IST
Chennai Schools Closed Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Rain lashes parts of Tiruvallur city in Chennai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the anticipated heavy rainfall, the district collector of Chennai, Rashmi Siddharth Zagade, has announced a school holiday for the city on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed a yellow alert over several districts, signaling potential weather disruptions.

According to the IMD, substantial rain is expected to hit isolated areas including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and others. Alerts are issued for 12 districts on November 12, with more warnings extending to 17 districts on November 13, 27 districts on November 14, and 25 districts on November 15.

Previously, heavy rainfall had led to significant waterlogging in regions such as Rameswaram, affecting traffic flow and daily life. The southern parts of Tamil Nadu particularly faced heavy rains on November 3, caused by intense circulation in the Gulf of Mannar and South Peninsular India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024