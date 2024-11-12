Chennai Schools Closed Amid Heavy Rain Alert

In response to the anticipated heavy rainfall, the district collector of Chennai, Rashmi Siddharth Zagade, has announced a school holiday for the city on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed a yellow alert over several districts, signaling potential weather disruptions.

According to the IMD, substantial rain is expected to hit isolated areas including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and others. Alerts are issued for 12 districts on November 12, with more warnings extending to 17 districts on November 13, 27 districts on November 14, and 25 districts on November 15.

Previously, heavy rainfall had led to significant waterlogging in regions such as Rameswaram, affecting traffic flow and daily life. The southern parts of Tamil Nadu particularly faced heavy rains on November 3, caused by intense circulation in the Gulf of Mannar and South Peninsular India.

(With inputs from agencies.)