UPPSC Protest Flares as Students Demand One-Shift Exams

Protests by candidates, demanding that the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exams be conducted in a single shift, have continued unabated outside the commission's office in Prayagraj. Sources report that after unsuccessful negotiations with authorities the previous night, the student protesters remain steadfast, expecting more supporters to join the cause as they stock up on supplies for a prolonged demonstration.

The protesters argue that conducting the future PCS and RO/ARO examinations in a single shift, as done previously, would ensure a fairer and more manageable process. Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the state government over its handling of the protest, describing the situation as "Yogi versus competitor students" and questioned if aggressive tactics like bulldozing student accommodations would follow. Yadav took to X (formerly Twitter), declaring, "The rise of the students will be the fall of the BJP," and highlighted their slogan against government priorities.

Further condemning the BJP, Yadav accused the ruling party of diverting focus away from critical employment issues and towards communal politics, thereby neglecting urgent matters such as job vacancies and delayed exams. He noted the growing frustration among youth, driven from their studies to the streets, becoming a formidable challenge for the BJP. According to Yadav, the government's actions have left students and their families disillusioned, fueling a protest movement that threatens to undermine the party's standing. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)