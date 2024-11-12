Left Menu

UPPSC Protest Flares as Students Demand One-Shift Exams

Candidates protesting outside UPPSC's Prayagraj office demand exams be held in a single shift for fairness. Despite failed negotiations with officials, support swells. SP leader Akhilesh Yadav blames government for focusing on communal politics over employment, warning issues may lead to BJP's downfall.

Students sit in protest against UPPSC exam date row (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Protests by candidates, demanding that the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exams be conducted in a single shift, have continued unabated outside the commission's office in Prayagraj. Sources report that after unsuccessful negotiations with authorities the previous night, the student protesters remain steadfast, expecting more supporters to join the cause as they stock up on supplies for a prolonged demonstration.

The protesters argue that conducting the future PCS and RO/ARO examinations in a single shift, as done previously, would ensure a fairer and more manageable process. Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the state government over its handling of the protest, describing the situation as "Yogi versus competitor students" and questioned if aggressive tactics like bulldozing student accommodations would follow. Yadav took to X (formerly Twitter), declaring, "The rise of the students will be the fall of the BJP," and highlighted their slogan against government priorities.

Further condemning the BJP, Yadav accused the ruling party of diverting focus away from critical employment issues and towards communal politics, thereby neglecting urgent matters such as job vacancies and delayed exams. He noted the growing frustration among youth, driven from their studies to the streets, becoming a formidable challenge for the BJP. According to Yadav, the government's actions have left students and their families disillusioned, fueling a protest movement that threatens to undermine the party's standing. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

