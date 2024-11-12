Shell's Climate Ruling Overturned: Court Accepts Appeal
A Dutch court overturned a landmark ruling that required Shell to cut carbon emissions by 45% by 2030. The court deemed Shell responsible for reducing its own emissions but not necessarily those caused by its product use. The decision did not deter climate activists from continuing their fight.
In a notable courtroom decision, a Dutch court on Tuesday overturned a prior landmark ruling against Shell, which had mandated the oil giant to drastically cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030. This reversal of the original 2021 judgement signifies a respite for the company as it contends with demands for aggressive climate action.
The appeals court in The Hague emphasized Shell's obligation to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions as part of a broader battle against global warming. However, the court found insufficient justification for imposing an absolute reduction target on emissions caused by the use of Shell's products, although it noted the firm's ongoing alignment with its own emission goals.
Despite the ruling, climate activists remain undeterred. Friends of the Earth Netherlands, the environmental group behind the original case, expressed disappointment yet resolve. Director Donald Pols declared continued vigilance against major polluters but has not confirmed if a further appeal will be pursued at the Supreme Court level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
