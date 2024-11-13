High Stakes in Jharkhand: First Phase Election Witnesses 13% Voter Turnout
Jharkhand's first phase of assembly elections recorded a 13.04% voter turnout by 9 am, with Simdega leading the count. Notable figures like Union Minister Annapurna Devi and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar cast their votes. Security measures are stringent as major political players vie for victory across 43 constituencies.
- Country:
- India
In Jharkhand, the initial phase of the assembly elections witnessed a modest voter turnout of 13.04% by 9 am, according to data from the Election Commission of India. Voting began Wednesday morning across 43 out of the total 81 seats in the state.
Simdega district reported the highest participation with a 15.09% turnout, followed closely by Lohardaga and Koderma. Other districts such as Seraikella-Kharsawan, Ramgarh, and Khunti also saw engagement upwards of 14%. In contrast, East Singhbhum lagged with the lowest turnout at 11.25%.
Upholding the democratic process, key figures such as Union Minister Annapurna Devi and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh cast their votes, urging citizens to join the "great festival of democracy." Meanwhile, strict security arrangements included drone surveillance in Ranchi to ensure orderly conduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tripura CM Saha's Enthusiastic Membership Drive Reinforces BJP's Foundations
Former BJP MLA Atul Shah Runs as Independent Amidst Party Leadership Controversy
Heightened Security Measures: Indian Army Intensifies Operations in Jammu and Kashmir
HC seeks Delhi govt's reply on BJP MLA's plea to send 12 CAG reports on liquor duty, pollution and finance to LG for placing in Assembly.
Mayawati Accuses BJP and Congress of Threatening Dalit Rights