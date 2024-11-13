High Stakes in Jharkhand: First Phase Election Witnesses 13% Voter Turnout

In Jharkhand, the initial phase of the assembly elections witnessed a modest voter turnout of 13.04% by 9 am, according to data from the Election Commission of India. Voting began Wednesday morning across 43 out of the total 81 seats in the state.

Simdega district reported the highest participation with a 15.09% turnout, followed closely by Lohardaga and Koderma. Other districts such as Seraikella-Kharsawan, Ramgarh, and Khunti also saw engagement upwards of 14%. In contrast, East Singhbhum lagged with the lowest turnout at 11.25%.

Upholding the democratic process, key figures such as Union Minister Annapurna Devi and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh cast their votes, urging citizens to join the "great festival of democracy." Meanwhile, strict security arrangements included drone surveillance in Ranchi to ensure orderly conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)