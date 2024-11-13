Left Menu

High Stakes in Jharkhand: First Phase Election Witnesses 13% Voter Turnout

Jharkhand's first phase of assembly elections recorded a 13.04% voter turnout by 9 am, with Simdega leading the count. Notable figures like Union Minister Annapurna Devi and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar cast their votes. Security measures are stringent as major political players vie for victory across 43 constituencies.

High Stakes in Jharkhand: First Phase Election Witnesses 13% Voter Turnout
A long queue of voters in Chatra district of Jharkhand (Photo/X@@DCChatra) . Image Credit: ANI
In Jharkhand, the initial phase of the assembly elections witnessed a modest voter turnout of 13.04% by 9 am, according to data from the Election Commission of India. Voting began Wednesday morning across 43 out of the total 81 seats in the state.

Simdega district reported the highest participation with a 15.09% turnout, followed closely by Lohardaga and Koderma. Other districts such as Seraikella-Kharsawan, Ramgarh, and Khunti also saw engagement upwards of 14%. In contrast, East Singhbhum lagged with the lowest turnout at 11.25%.

Upholding the democratic process, key figures such as Union Minister Annapurna Devi and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh cast their votes, urging citizens to join the "great festival of democracy." Meanwhile, strict security arrangements included drone surveillance in Ranchi to ensure orderly conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

