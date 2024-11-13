Left Menu

High-Stakes By-Elections Witness Early Voter Turnout in Madhya Pradesh

Voting is underway in by-elections for Budhni and Vijaypur assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. As of 11 am, Budhni reported a 36% turnout, while Vijaypur was slightly higher at 38.26%. Key players include BJP's Ramakant Bhargava and challenger Congress's Rajkumar Patel at Budhni, and BJP's Ramniwas Rawat at Vijaypur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:25 IST
People in queue at a polling station in Budhni constituency (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Polling is actively progressing in the crucial by-elections at the Budhni and Vijaypur assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. As per the Election Commission of India, voter turnout has registered at 36% for Budhni and 38.26% for Vijaypur as of 11 am. Earlier data showed a turnout of 16.90% and 17.86% for Budhni and Vijaypur, respectively, by 9 am.

The Budhni constituency, a political stronghold of BJP veteran Shivraj Singh Chouhan, became vacant after Chouhan's election to Parliament from Vidisha. The BJP has fielded Ramakant Bhargava for the Budhni seat, with Congress challenger Rajkumar Patel vying for the same. Chouhan cast his vote at a polling booth in Government Secondary School, Jait village, demonstrating his civic duty alongside his wife, and urged citizens to participate in the democratic process.

Vijaypur's by-election follows the departure of former Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat, who left his party to join the BJP. Rawat, now the Forest and Environment Minister, has cast his vote and emphasized the importance of utilizing voting rights to address issues such as irrigation, healthcare, and employment. Polling for both constituencies will conclude at 6 pm with the vote count scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

