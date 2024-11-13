Ukraine's Power Supply Limits: A Tactical Response
Ukraine's national grid operator, Ukrenergo, introduced electricity supply limits for businesses amidst reduced imports and generation issues. The restrictions are applicable during the day and will be lifted in the evening once equipment is repaired, according to a company statement on Telegram.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:34 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's national power grid operator, Ukrenergo, has imposed restrictions on electricity supply to businesses as a tactical response to significantly lower imports and generation problems.
The limitations will be enforced during daytime hours. According to Ukrenergo, the supply constraints are a temporary measure and are expected to be lifted in the evening.
These moves come as Ukrenergo works to repair equipment and stabilize the power grid. The announcement was made via the Telegram messaging platform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrenergo
- electricity
- supply
- Ukraine
- restrictions
- businesses
- imports
- generation
- grid
- Telegram
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reforms to Ease AML/CFT Compliance Burden on Small Businesses Announced
Mumbai Enforces Drone and Firecracker Restrictions Amid Security Concerns and Pollution Woes
EU set to impose duties on imports of electric vehicles from China from Thursday, reports AP.
U.S. Trade Deficit Widens as Imports Surge
Google's Local Ads Shakeup: A New Era for Small Businesses