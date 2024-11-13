Left Menu

Ukraine's Power Supply Limits: A Tactical Response

Ukraine's national grid operator, Ukrenergo, introduced electricity supply limits for businesses amidst reduced imports and generation issues. The restrictions are applicable during the day and will be lifted in the evening once equipment is repaired, according to a company statement on Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:34 IST
Ukraine's Power Supply Limits: A Tactical Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's national power grid operator, Ukrenergo, has imposed restrictions on electricity supply to businesses as a tactical response to significantly lower imports and generation problems.

The limitations will be enforced during daytime hours. According to Ukrenergo, the supply constraints are a temporary measure and are expected to be lifted in the evening.

These moves come as Ukrenergo works to repair equipment and stabilize the power grid. The announcement was made via the Telegram messaging platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024