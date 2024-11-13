Ukraine's Power Supply Limits: A Tactical Response

Ukraine's national power grid operator, Ukrenergo, has imposed restrictions on electricity supply to businesses as a tactical response to significantly lower imports and generation problems.

The limitations will be enforced during daytime hours. According to Ukrenergo, the supply constraints are a temporary measure and are expected to be lifted in the evening.

These moves come as Ukrenergo works to repair equipment and stabilize the power grid. The announcement was made via the Telegram messaging platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)