Delhi Court to Decide on ED's Chargesheet in High-Profile Waqf Board Case

The Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has reserved its verdict on whether to acknowledge the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case. The chargesheet implicates Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan and Mariam Siddiqui, with the court's decision expected on November 14, as presided over by Special Judge Jitendra Singh.

During proceedings, the ED presented its case, suggesting that proceeds of crime were funneled into property investments, notably under the name of Khan's second wife, Mariam Siddiqui. Allegations include a Rs. 36 crore property in Okhla, with Rs. 27 crore paid in cash, reportedly under Khan's instructions. Evidence cited by the ED includes a diary and WhatsApp messages linking Khan to the offence, with specific financial transactions corroborated by entries in a diary attributed to Kausar Imam Siddiqui.

The ED has also accused Khan, formerly the Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, of tampering with his mobile phone during a search conducted on October 10, 2023, alleging the erasure of vital data. Khan was recently apprehended by the agency from his Okhla residence in connection with the money laundering case, which centers on appointment irregularities during his leadership of the Waqf Board. The comprehensive 110-page chargesheet additionally names Mariam Siddiqui as an accused, though she has not been arrested.

