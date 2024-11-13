Left Menu

AIIMS Darbhanga: A New Era in Healthcare for Bihar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar praises PM Modi for laying AIIMS Darbhanga's foundation, promising enhanced healthcare for the state. The project, worth over Rs 1260 crore, stems from 2015 plans. Darbhanga AIIMS will bolster medical services, featuring a super-specialty hospital and educational facilities, echoing the legacy of AIIMS Patna.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On a landmark day for Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hailed the foundation laying of AIIMS Darbhanga by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With an investment exceeding Rs 1260 crore, the project promises to significantly improve healthcare services in the state.

Speaking at a rally in Darbhanga, Kumar reminisced about his discussions with the late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in 2015, advocating for a second AIIMS in Bihar. Highlighting its genesis, Kumar noted that it was first considered during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, with Patna hosting the state's inaugural AIIMS.

AIIMS Darbhanga, reflecting the legacy of quality healthcare, will include a super-specialty hospital, AYUSH block, medical and nursing colleges, and residential facilities. This development aims to deliver advanced medical services to Bihar and neighboring regions. Concurrently, PM Modi is set to unveil several projects in the state totaling Rs 12,100 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

