Gujarat Medical Camp Controversy: Allegations of Deliberate Negligence

Gujarat's Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has condemned the serious allegations against Khyati Hospital in Ahmedabad, citing possible deliberate negligence. The hospital allegedly performed unauthorized medical procedures on villagers following a health camp, leading to two deaths. Strict actions are promised, with investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:34 IST
Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, Gujarat's Health Minister Rushikesh Patel addressed a growing controversy involving Khyati Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The uproar centers around allegations of deliberate negligence that emerged after the hospital organized a medical camp for routine check-ups, which led to two reported deaths.

Minister Patel affirmed to the press that the situation warranted swift and stern action, describing it as more than mere negligence. He suggested it might be a 'deliberate attempt,' pledging thorough investigations by the team from PMJAY. As the grim details surfaced, it became clear that post-camp, 17 to 18 villagers were transported under pretenses of further examination.

Adding to the controversy, a local resident from Boris village, Mitesh Patel, detailed the ordeal to ANI. He recounted how banners heralded the camp, leading to the transportation of 19 villagers to the hospital, most of whom were reportedly healthy. Allegedly, the hospital conducted extensive angiographies without family consents, prioritizing monetary transactions before surgeries. As the case unfolds with police complaints and demands for justice, the spotlight remains on the hospital's ethics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

