Trump Trades Propels U.S. Dollar to New Heights

The U.S. dollar surged to a 6-1/2-month high against major global currencies on Wednesday, fueled by market reactions to Donald Trump's election victory and impending U.S. inflation data release.

Investors are anticipating new trade tariffs and tax cuts under Trump's administration, potentially leading the Federal Reserve to reconsider the scope of interest rate easing. Meanwhile, Republican gains in Congress are bolstering market support for Trump's agenda.

As Japan's yen hit its lowest level since July, challenges mount for the Bank of Japan. In Europe, pending snap elections in Germany added political uncertainty with potential Trump tariffs looming. Market sentiment remains cautious, focusing on upcoming economic indicators and Federal Reserve decisions.

