Global Stocks Wobble as Inflation Data Unfolds
Global stocks dipped as U.S. Treasury yields fluctuated following new U.S. inflation data. The CPI rose by 0.2% for the fourth month, matching forecasts, with stocks pressured by changing yields. Investors remain responsive to Trump's policies and watchful over inflation and interest rate trajectories.
Global stocks took a hit for the second consecutive session as investors scrutinized fresh U.S. inflation figures and the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory. Treasury yields saw minor declines in a volatile market environment, with the consumer price index rising steadily as expected.
The Dow Jones nudged up slightly, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dipped. Globally, MSCI's stock gauge fell, continuing its decline streak. Meanwhile, assets projected to benefit from Trump's policies, like banking stocks, saw gains amid expectations of a pro-business regulatory climate.
Bond yields climbed due to concerns about potential inflation resurgences and fiscal deficit inflation. The Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions have become more unpredictable, as officials advocate for circumspect rate changes to mitigate inflation risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bank of Japan Holds Steady on Interest Rates Amid Inflation Forecast
Bank of England Slashes Interest Rates Amid Inflation Dip
U.S. Stocks Leap as Fed Cuts Interest Rates Amidst Trump's Presidential Return
Wall Street Cheers: S&P 500 Soars Past 6,000 Amid Trump Policies
Norway's Interest Rates Hold Steady at 16-Year Peak