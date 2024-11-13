Global Stocks Wobble as Inflation Data Unfolds

Global stocks took a hit for the second consecutive session as investors scrutinized fresh U.S. inflation figures and the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory. Treasury yields saw minor declines in a volatile market environment, with the consumer price index rising steadily as expected.

The Dow Jones nudged up slightly, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dipped. Globally, MSCI's stock gauge fell, continuing its decline streak. Meanwhile, assets projected to benefit from Trump's policies, like banking stocks, saw gains amid expectations of a pro-business regulatory climate.

Bond yields climbed due to concerns about potential inflation resurgences and fiscal deficit inflation. The Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions have become more unpredictable, as officials advocate for circumspect rate changes to mitigate inflation risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)