Global Stocks Wobble as Inflation Data Unfolds

Global stocks dipped as U.S. Treasury yields fluctuated following new U.S. inflation data. The CPI rose by 0.2% for the fourth month, matching forecasts, with stocks pressured by changing yields. Investors remain responsive to Trump's policies and watchful over inflation and interest rate trajectories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks took a hit for the second consecutive session as investors scrutinized fresh U.S. inflation figures and the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory. Treasury yields saw minor declines in a volatile market environment, with the consumer price index rising steadily as expected.

The Dow Jones nudged up slightly, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dipped. Globally, MSCI's stock gauge fell, continuing its decline streak. Meanwhile, assets projected to benefit from Trump's policies, like banking stocks, saw gains amid expectations of a pro-business regulatory climate.

Bond yields climbed due to concerns about potential inflation resurgences and fiscal deficit inflation. The Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions have become more unpredictable, as officials advocate for circumspect rate changes to mitigate inflation risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

