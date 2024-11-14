Outcry Over Violent Attack on Chennai Oncologist Highlights Doctor Safety Concerns

The stability of Dr. Balaji Jagannath, an oncologist in Chennai, is confirmed following an alleged stabbing incident involving a patient's family member. DMK's Rajya Sabha MP, Kanimozhi NVN Somu, emphasized that the doctor, admitted at the Kalaignar Centenary Hospital, is now in a stable condition after being stabbed at least seven times by the accused, Vigneswaran.

In conversation with ANI, Kanimozhi NVN Somu assured that Dr. Balaji is recovering well. She highlighted the stressful environment faced by oncologists due to the heightened sensitivity in cancer treatments. Furthermore, she noted the patient's absence from treatment for three months, which culminated in the recent unfortunate event.

The attack has reignited discussions about the Medical Rehearsal Bill, which Kanimozhi aims to bring to Parliament. Dr. Suvrankar Datta from AIIMS Delhi reiterated FAIMA's complete support for the Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors' Association. Such attacks are reportedly on the rise, underlining the urgent need for improved safety measures for doctors.

Following the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reached out to Dr. Balaji, assuring complete state support. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian visited the hospital, while opposition parties criticized the DMK-led government for insufficient protection measures for medical staff.

Senior police officials reviewed security at the hospital, where the accused often accompanied his mother for cancer treatment. The Indian Medical Association and FAIMA demand stringent actions against those attacking medical personnel, highlighting the need for preventative safety legislation to stem the increasing violence faced by healthcare professionals.

