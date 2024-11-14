Kejriwal's Tirumala Visit Amidst Delhi Court Challenges

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Delhi, made his first visit to the sacred temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday morning. Kejriwal, accompanied by his wife, visited during the VIP break and received Vedic blessings in the Ranganayakula Mandapam. Following the prayers, temple authorities presented him with sacred offerings.

Speaking after the temple visit, Kejriwal expressed, "Today, I have come with my wife to take the blessing of Tirupati Balaji. This is my first time visiting here. I prayed for the well-being of all and the prosperity of our country and especially Delhi." However, back in Delhi, legal issues persist. The Delhi High Court has issued a notice in response to Kejriwal's petition challenging the criminal complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding his non-compliance with summons in the Delhi excise policy case.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri has asked the ED to respond to Kejriwal's plea, also challenging the trial court's cognizance of the ED's complaints. The matter is scheduled for the next hearing on December 19. Kejriwal's petition is aimed at countering the sessions court's rejection of his revision plea connected to enforcement summons. The ED's accusations stem from Kejriwal's alleged absence despite multiple notifications in the Liquor Policy case, an issue that saw action prior to his arrest by the ED but led to his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)