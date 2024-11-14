Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Spearheads Development and Land Reform Initiatives

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an inspection of ongoing development projects in Vidhan Sabha, Bhararisain, during his two-day visit to Gairsain. On Thursday morning, Dhami instructed officials to expedite work while prioritizing quality. His focus is on enhancing road and air connectivity as part of the region's growth.

In a commitment to inclusive development, CM Dhami engaged with local residents, gathering feedback and suggestions on administrative efforts. This interaction underscores the government's dedication to incorporating public input into its development agenda.

Previously, a crucial meeting took place on Wednesday at Vidhan Sabha Bhawan under Dhami's leadership, centered on the implementation of a new land law in the state. The Chief Minister discussed the law's draft with an advisory committee. He stressed the importance of public sentiment, highlighting that valuable suggestions would be integrated into the legislation, with inputs gathered from SDM and Tehsildar level stakeholders.

