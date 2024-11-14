Delhi Enforces Strict Pollution Measures as Air Quality Deteriorates

As Delhi's air quality worsens, hovering in the 'severe' category on the air quality index (AQI), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This plan imposes a total ban on construction and demolition activities, except essential government projects, and bars BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles from operation.

The GRAP, used in the National Capital Region (NCR), categorizes air quality into four stages, with Stage III reflecting AQI levels between 401-450. Following an urgent review meeting on November 14, the decision was made to implement all Stage III measures from November 15. The actions come noticeably later than previous years, underscoring the prolonged air quality challenges faced by Delhi.

Key components of Stage III involve heightened road cleaning, increased water sprinkling with dust suppressants in busy areas, and enhanced public transport services to reduce peak-hour congestion. Restrictions extend to the shutdown of polluting industries such as mining and stone crushing, while authorities consider e-learning for young children to minimize health risks. The CAQM urges public compliance to mitigate the pollution impact.

