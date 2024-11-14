Nepal's Power Play: First-Ever Electricity Export to Bangladesh

In a landmark initiative, Nepal is slated to supply 40 megawatts of electricity to Bangladesh for a single day this Friday. This development marks the start of a pivotal energy export agreement between the two nations.

The power transfer will take place through an Indian transmission line, with the virtual ceremony orchestrated by the energy ministers from Nepal, India, and Bangladesh. The plan follows a trilateral agreement made in Kathmandu on October 3, delayed due to unrest in Bangladesh.

Under the agreement, Nepal will provide electricity to Bangladesh from November 15 to June 15 annually for the next five years. Initially powered by Trishuli and Chilime hydropower plants, the export will resume fully by June 2025 via the Muzaffarpur-Baharampur-Bheramara line, ensuring a consistent energy flow, according to NEA's spokesperson, Chandan Ghosh.

