Nepal's Power Play: First-Ever Electricity Export to Bangladesh

Nepal will export 40 megawatts of electricity to Bangladesh for a day, transmitted via India's power line. This marks the commencement of a five-year agreement, delayed by political unrest in Bangladesh, with annual exports resuming from June 2025 using power from Trishuli and Chilime plants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:14 IST
In a landmark initiative, Nepal is slated to supply 40 megawatts of electricity to Bangladesh for a single day this Friday. This development marks the start of a pivotal energy export agreement between the two nations.

The power transfer will take place through an Indian transmission line, with the virtual ceremony orchestrated by the energy ministers from Nepal, India, and Bangladesh. The plan follows a trilateral agreement made in Kathmandu on October 3, delayed due to unrest in Bangladesh.

Under the agreement, Nepal will provide electricity to Bangladesh from November 15 to June 15 annually for the next five years. Initially powered by Trishuli and Chilime hydropower plants, the export will resume fully by June 2025 via the Muzaffarpur-Baharampur-Bheramara line, ensuring a consistent energy flow, according to NEA's spokesperson, Chandan Ghosh.

