DVC Strengthens Green Energy Portfolio with New Hydropower Agreements
Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has entered into power purchase agreements with SJVN Ltd to source hydropower, aiming to enhance its green energy initiatives in West Bengal and Jharkhand. This move follows similar agreements with NHPC, focusing on diversifying energy sources and improving grid reliability in the region.
On Tuesday, Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) announced the signing of power purchase agreements with SJVN Ltd to source hydropower. This strategic move aims to bolster the multi-purpose river valley project's commitment to green energy, ensuring a stable power supply to consumers in West Bengal and Jharkhand.
These agreements follow five similar partnerships with NHPC, forming part of DVC's broader strategy to diversify its energy portfolio and enhance grid reliability across the Damodar Valley region. 'These PPAs aim to secure green energy obligations in our distribution business,' stated DVC Member-Secretary John Mathai to PTI.
Currently, DVC distributes approximately 43 billion units annually, primarily catering to industrial consumers with high-tension electricity. The newly formed agreements will facilitate DVC in sourcing hydropower from SJVN as allocated by the Ministry of Power. These actions are anticipated to support industrial growth, enhance grid stability, and reinforce renewable energy adoption.
