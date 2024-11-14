Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Meets President Murmu Amid J&K Turmoil

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with President Droupadi Murmu, emphasizing the need for dialogue on Article 370 amidst ongoing turmoil in the union territory. Abdullah highlighted the administration's commitment to addressing citizens' needs and fostering development in the region, amid recent terrorist encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:45 IST
Omar Abdullah Meets President Murmu Amid J&K Turmoil
President Droupadi Murmu meets JK CM Omar Abdullah (Photo/X @rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a crucial meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. This significant interaction comes at a time when the union territory is grappling with a series of terror attacks and disruptions in the legislative assembly concerning the discourse on Article 370.

On November 9, CM Abdullah underscored the necessity of collaboration between the government and law enforcement agencies to stabilize the union territory's situation. He reassured citizens of his administration's dedication to addressing their essential needs, including the provision of electricity, gas cylinders, and improved ration scales. Abdullah pledged to usher in a new phase of growth and tranquility.

The Chief Minister conveyed that the developmental agenda for Jammu and Kashmir would be citizen-driven. He stressed that normalization in the region cannot occur in isolation and commended the collaborative efforts between the government and the J-K Lieutenant Governor's administration. An encounter between security personnel and terrorists occurred in Bandipora, as aggressive actions were effectively countered, resulting in the neutralization of one terrorist, according to reports by the Army and JK Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024