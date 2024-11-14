Omar Abdullah Meets President Murmu Amid J&K Turmoil

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a crucial meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. This significant interaction comes at a time when the union territory is grappling with a series of terror attacks and disruptions in the legislative assembly concerning the discourse on Article 370.

On November 9, CM Abdullah underscored the necessity of collaboration between the government and law enforcement agencies to stabilize the union territory's situation. He reassured citizens of his administration's dedication to addressing their essential needs, including the provision of electricity, gas cylinders, and improved ration scales. Abdullah pledged to usher in a new phase of growth and tranquility.

The Chief Minister conveyed that the developmental agenda for Jammu and Kashmir would be citizen-driven. He stressed that normalization in the region cannot occur in isolation and commended the collaborative efforts between the government and the J-K Lieutenant Governor's administration. An encounter between security personnel and terrorists occurred in Bandipora, as aggressive actions were effectively countered, resulting in the neutralization of one terrorist, according to reports by the Army and JK Police.

