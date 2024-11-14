Omar Abdullah Meets President Murmu Amid J&K Turmoil
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with President Droupadi Murmu, emphasizing the need for dialogue on Article 370 amidst ongoing turmoil in the union territory. Abdullah highlighted the administration's commitment to addressing citizens' needs and fostering development in the region, amid recent terrorist encounters.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a crucial meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. This significant interaction comes at a time when the union territory is grappling with a series of terror attacks and disruptions in the legislative assembly concerning the discourse on Article 370.
On November 9, CM Abdullah underscored the necessity of collaboration between the government and law enforcement agencies to stabilize the union territory's situation. He reassured citizens of his administration's dedication to addressing their essential needs, including the provision of electricity, gas cylinders, and improved ration scales. Abdullah pledged to usher in a new phase of growth and tranquility.
The Chief Minister conveyed that the developmental agenda for Jammu and Kashmir would be citizen-driven. He stressed that normalization in the region cannot occur in isolation and commended the collaborative efforts between the government and the J-K Lieutenant Governor's administration. An encounter between security personnel and terrorists occurred in Bandipora, as aggressive actions were effectively countered, resulting in the neutralization of one terrorist, according to reports by the Army and JK Police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US to Test Milk for Bird Flu Amid Health Policy Developments
Odisha Unveils Vision Portal for 2047 Development
Yogi Adityanath Condemns Divisive Forces, Inaugurates Development Projects
Celebrating Haryana: 59 Years of Heritage and Development
‘Historic development’ in Thailand as it moves to end statelessness for nearly 500,000 people