Left Menu

New Industrial Age: Chhattisgarh Launches Ambitious 2024-2030 Policy

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister unveiled the state’s Industrial Policy 2024-2030, aiming to boost economic growth, create jobs, and promote sustainable development. This inclusive policy offers special incentives for marginalized groups and promotes investments in key sectors like AI, robotics, and green energy, ensuring broad-based benefits for the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:11 IST
New Industrial Age: Chhattisgarh Launches Ambitious 2024-2030 Policy
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh is poised for an industrial renaissance with the launch of its new Industrial Policy for 2024-2030, championed by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Unveiled on Thursday, the policy aims to fuel economic growth, generate employment, and encourage sustainable development through a focused approach on employment, investment, and environmental protection.

In a bid to bridge social divides, the policy provisionally empowers women, the third gender, Agniveer soldiers, ex-servicemen, and various marginalized groups, offering them enhanced benefits and exemptions. The aim is to elevate their quality of life and boost their integration into public and private sectors, along with securing a significant 10% additional incentive.

The policy notably prioritizes youth employment and has set up a Rs 50 crore fund to support startups, alongside offering training allowances and loan subsidies to empower young entrepreneurs. It's a forward-thinking blueprint that also applauds sectors like AI, robotics, textiles, and green hydrogen, setting aside over Rs 450 crore for incentives to attract investment and spur innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024