New Industrial Age: Chhattisgarh Launches Ambitious 2024-2030 Policy

Chhattisgarh is poised for an industrial renaissance with the launch of its new Industrial Policy for 2024-2030, championed by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Unveiled on Thursday, the policy aims to fuel economic growth, generate employment, and encourage sustainable development through a focused approach on employment, investment, and environmental protection.

In a bid to bridge social divides, the policy provisionally empowers women, the third gender, Agniveer soldiers, ex-servicemen, and various marginalized groups, offering them enhanced benefits and exemptions. The aim is to elevate their quality of life and boost their integration into public and private sectors, along with securing a significant 10% additional incentive.

The policy notably prioritizes youth employment and has set up a Rs 50 crore fund to support startups, alongside offering training allowances and loan subsidies to empower young entrepreneurs. It's a forward-thinking blueprint that also applauds sectors like AI, robotics, textiles, and green hydrogen, setting aside over Rs 450 crore for incentives to attract investment and spur innovation.

