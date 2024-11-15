Left Menu

SolarSquare and LONGi Illuminate Bengaluru: A Sustainable Future with Hi-MO 5 Panels

LONGi, in collaboration with SolarSquare, has successfully implemented a 342 kW solar project in Bengaluru's residential sector. By adopting Hi-MO 5 solar panels, the initiative reduces electricity costs by 33% annually, underscores renewable energy benefits, and strives for energy independence while fostering sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 15-11-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 11:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
LONGi, in a notable collaboration with SolarSquare, has brought a transformative 342 kW solar project to life in a Bengaluru residential apartment complex. The project features state-of-the-art Hi-MO 5 solar panels and has been designed to generate significant electricity savings for residents.

Initiated just seven months ago, this solar endeavor promises to save the complex up to $47,736 per year. With its advanced technology and notable economies of scale, the project's break-even point is expected within a swift 4.75 years. Residents, who previously faced electricity costs of around $143,305 annually, will now benefit from savings ranging between $47,768 and $53,768, effectively reducing their expenses by nearly a third.

Nikhil Nahar, Co-founder and Director of SolarSquare, lauded the partnership with LONGi, emphasizing the role of superior technology in achieving performance excellence and customer satisfaction. The project aligns with LONGi's mission to foster renewable energy adoption and sustainability through innovative solar technology solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

