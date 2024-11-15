SolarSquare and LONGi Illuminate Bengaluru: A Sustainable Future with Hi-MO 5 Panels

LONGi, in a notable collaboration with SolarSquare, has brought a transformative 342 kW solar project to life in a Bengaluru residential apartment complex. The project features state-of-the-art Hi-MO 5 solar panels and has been designed to generate significant electricity savings for residents.

Initiated just seven months ago, this solar endeavor promises to save the complex up to $47,736 per year. With its advanced technology and notable economies of scale, the project's break-even point is expected within a swift 4.75 years. Residents, who previously faced electricity costs of around $143,305 annually, will now benefit from savings ranging between $47,768 and $53,768, effectively reducing their expenses by nearly a third.

Nikhil Nahar, Co-founder and Director of SolarSquare, lauded the partnership with LONGi, emphasizing the role of superior technology in achieving performance excellence and customer satisfaction. The project aligns with LONGi's mission to foster renewable energy adoption and sustainability through innovative solar technology solutions.

