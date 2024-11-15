SECI Invites Bids for Solar Module Manufacturing

The Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) has called for bids to manufacture and supply 400 megawatt peak (MWp) of solar modules with cells. This announcement marks a significant step towards enhancing India's domestic solar manufacturing capabilities.

According to a notice dated November 14, the tender also encompasses testing, packing, and transportation of solar PV modules. The deadline for online bid submissions is December 12 at 2 PM, followed by the opening of techno-commercial bids at 4 PM on the same day.

A pre-bid meeting is scheduled on November 20 to address any queries related to the tender. SECI, as a nodal agency of the central government, continues to play a crucial role in auctioning renewable energy projects across the nation.

