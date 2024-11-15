Left Menu

SECI Invites Bids for Solar Module Manufacturing

The Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) has announced a tender for manufacturing and supplying 400 MWp of solar modules with cells. The tender includes testing, packing, and transportation of these modules. Submissions are due by December 12, followed by the opening of bids on the same day.

Updated: 15-11-2024 13:38 IST
The Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) has called for bids to manufacture and supply 400 megawatt peak (MWp) of solar modules with cells. This announcement marks a significant step towards enhancing India's domestic solar manufacturing capabilities.

According to a notice dated November 14, the tender also encompasses testing, packing, and transportation of solar PV modules. The deadline for online bid submissions is December 12 at 2 PM, followed by the opening of techno-commercial bids at 4 PM on the same day.

A pre-bid meeting is scheduled on November 20 to address any queries related to the tender. SECI, as a nodal agency of the central government, continues to play a crucial role in auctioning renewable energy projects across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

