Delhi Enforces Strict Ban on Older Vehicles to Tackle Severe Air Pollution

In an urgent move to combat hazardous air quality, the Delhi government has enacted a prohibition on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles. This measure is part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III), effective from Friday, targeting the capital's deteriorating environmental conditions.

According to official orders, offenders will be subjected to legal action under Section 194(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, along with a Rs 20,000 penalty. Restrictions extend to the non-plying of specific diesel vehicles within Delhi, with exceptions granted only to those transporting essential goods and services.

The Graded Response Action Plan divides responses into stages corresponding to air quality levels, with current measures addressing the 'severe' category (AQI 401-450). The plan emphasizes immediate actions such as increased road cleaning and dust suppression efforts to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)