Delhi Cracks Down on Illegal Immigrants: A Month-Long Vigil

In response to a surge in illegal immigration in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered heightened police vigilance and a month-long drive to identify immigrants. Authorities are concerned about immigrants obtaining fraudulent identity documents, posing potential security risks and impacting democracy by granting voting rights illicitly.

16-11-2024
Delhi LG VK Saxena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust response to rising concerns over illegal immigration, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has mandated an intensified focus from the city's police force, including a special month-long operational drive to pinpoint undocumented individuals in the capital city.

An official communication from the principal secretary of the Lieutenant Governor highlighted anxieties that these immigrants might be acquiring legal identity documents through fraudulent means, such as Aadhar and Election Identity Cards, heightening the risk of them gaining unauthorized voting rights.

The directive instructs police to exercise acute vigilance, paying special attention to informal settlements and unauthorized land occupations. The campaign seeks cooperation with central agencies to ensure public spaces are free from unauthorized use, aligning with high court directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

