Delhi Cracks Down on Illegal Immigrants: A Month-Long Vigil

In a robust response to rising concerns over illegal immigration, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has mandated an intensified focus from the city's police force, including a special month-long operational drive to pinpoint undocumented individuals in the capital city.

An official communication from the principal secretary of the Lieutenant Governor highlighted anxieties that these immigrants might be acquiring legal identity documents through fraudulent means, such as Aadhar and Election Identity Cards, heightening the risk of them gaining unauthorized voting rights.

The directive instructs police to exercise acute vigilance, paying special attention to informal settlements and unauthorized land occupations. The campaign seeks cooperation with central agencies to ensure public spaces are free from unauthorized use, aligning with high court directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)