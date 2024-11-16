Left Menu

Delhi Chokes: AQI Hits Severe Levels Amid Persistent Smog

The air quality in Delhi remains a major concern as the AQI reaches hazardous levels. A dense layer of smog has enveloped the city for the fourth consecutive day, prompting government action under the Graded Response Action Plan. Residents continue to face serious health risks and visibility issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:46 IST
Delhi Chokes: AQI Hits Severe Levels Amid Persistent Smog
Visuals near India Gate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality has reached hazardous levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring into the severe category, posing significant health risks. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded the AQI at 406, as the city remains shrouded in smog for the fourth day. Residents are increasingly concerned about health threats, including respiratory issues and heightened cardiovascular risks.

Visual evidence from drones shows a dense smog cover near key areas such as AIIMS, Pragati Maidan, and India Gate, where the AQI registered alarming figures of 414 and higher. Public areas like Sarai Kale Khan and Kalindi Kunj reported severe smog, greatly diminishing visibility and affecting everyday activities.

The Delhi government enacted a ban on certain vehicles and adopted measures to curb pollution under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III). This includes intensified road cleaning and restrictions on construction activities to combat the persistent air quality crisis. The AQI reached critical levels across various regions, necessitating urgent action from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024