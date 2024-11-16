Delhi Chokes: AQI Hits Severe Levels Amid Persistent Smog

Delhi's air quality has reached hazardous levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring into the severe category, posing significant health risks. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded the AQI at 406, as the city remains shrouded in smog for the fourth day. Residents are increasingly concerned about health threats, including respiratory issues and heightened cardiovascular risks.

Visual evidence from drones shows a dense smog cover near key areas such as AIIMS, Pragati Maidan, and India Gate, where the AQI registered alarming figures of 414 and higher. Public areas like Sarai Kale Khan and Kalindi Kunj reported severe smog, greatly diminishing visibility and affecting everyday activities.

The Delhi government enacted a ban on certain vehicles and adopted measures to curb pollution under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III). This includes intensified road cleaning and restrictions on construction activities to combat the persistent air quality crisis. The AQI reached critical levels across various regions, necessitating urgent action from authorities.

