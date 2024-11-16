Left Menu

Smog Strikes: Visibility Drops in North India as Air Quality Worsens

Karnal, Agra, and Delhi are grappling with severe air pollution, causing low visibility and health threats. While Karnal's AQI is labeled 'poor,' Agra sees 'moderate' conditions impacting views of the Taj Mahal. Meanwhile, Delhi faces a 'severe' AQI with dense smog posing significant health risks.

Layer of smog engulfs Karnal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A thick layer of smog descended upon Karnal on Saturday, drastically reducing visibility. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 283, marking it as 'poor' by 8 a.m. on Friday. Local residents noted a decline in visibility since three days prior, attributing it partially to ongoing stubble burning in the region.

In Agra, the famous Taj Mahal was shrouded in a dense fog, rendering it less visible than usual. As per CPCB's data at 8 a.m., Agra's air quality was measured as 'moderate' with an AQI of 148. Visitors expressed their disappointment, citing that the iconic monument was barely perceptible amidst the prevailing conditions. Ankit, a visitor, recalled better visibility during his last visit around this time last year before weather conditions worsened.

Delhi, however, continues to battle severe air quality issues. The national capital recorded an AQI of 406, categorized as 'severe', posing serious health threats such as respiratory and cardiovascular problems. Drone footage captured early in the morning showed a blanket of smog enveloping the city, significantly impacting air quality near key locations like the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

