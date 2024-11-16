Left Menu

Heartache and Chaos: Parents Seek Truth After Tragic NICU Fire in Jhansi

A devastating fire in the NICU of Jhansi's Maharamni Laxmi Bai Medical College sparked a desperate search for missing infants. Grieving families, uncertain of their babies' fates, demand accountability and DNA testing. Chaos ensued as parents were initially prevented from rescuing their children from the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:50 IST
A visual from the incident site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic turn of events, a fire engulfed the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of Jhansi's Maharamni Laxmi Bai Medical College late Friday night, claiming the lives of several infants. The incident has left parents and relatives in anguish as they pursue answers regarding the fate of their children.

Rani Sen, an aunt of one of the infants, expressed her frustration over the lack of clarity and identification of victims. She urged for DNA tests to confirm identities and recounted the confusion during and after the fire. "They say it's based on tags, but what about untagged children?" Rani questioned.

The pressing need for conclusive identification continues as Santoshi, another distraught mother, shared her experience of panic and helplessness, highlighting the hospital's earlier refusal to permit visits. The calamity's aftermath has seen calls for a comprehensive effort to reunite parents with surviving children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

