Heartache and Chaos: Parents Seek Truth After Tragic NICU Fire in Jhansi

In a tragic turn of events, a fire engulfed the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of Jhansi's Maharamni Laxmi Bai Medical College late Friday night, claiming the lives of several infants. The incident has left parents and relatives in anguish as they pursue answers regarding the fate of their children.

Rani Sen, an aunt of one of the infants, expressed her frustration over the lack of clarity and identification of victims. She urged for DNA tests to confirm identities and recounted the confusion during and after the fire. "They say it's based on tags, but what about untagged children?" Rani questioned.

The pressing need for conclusive identification continues as Santoshi, another distraught mother, shared her experience of panic and helplessness, highlighting the hospital's earlier refusal to permit visits. The calamity's aftermath has seen calls for a comprehensive effort to reunite parents with surviving children.

(With inputs from agencies.)