Left Menu

Tragedy in Jhansi: Fire at NICU Claims 10 Innocent Lives

A devastating fire at Jhansi's Laxmi Bai Medical College has claimed the lives of 10 newborns. PM Narendra Modi extended condolences, while UP's CM announced financial aids for families affected. Criticism mounts as leaders demand accountability for the tragedy attributed to a short-circuit in an oxygen concentrator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 10:09 IST
Tragedy in Jhansi: Fire at NICU Claims 10 Innocent Lives
Visual from Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire broke out at the Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the tragic loss of 10 newborns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as 'heart-wrenching' and extended condolences to the grieving families. He assured that relief efforts are underway, overseen by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The fire reportedly started due to a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator in the hospital's NICU, quickly spreading in the oxygen-rich environment, where more than 50 newborns were being treated. The chaos has left parents and relatives desperate for answers and accountability. Teary-eyed families scrambled for information about their missing infants, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured financial assistance to the victims' families.

Political leaders criticized the state administration, citing negligence. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded accountability, emphasizing the need for stringent action. The administration faces pressure to investigate the incident thoroughly as more details about the tragedy emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024