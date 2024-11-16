Tragedy in Jhansi: Fire at NICU Claims 10 Innocent Lives

A devastating fire broke out at the Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the tragic loss of 10 newborns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as 'heart-wrenching' and extended condolences to the grieving families. He assured that relief efforts are underway, overseen by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The fire reportedly started due to a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator in the hospital's NICU, quickly spreading in the oxygen-rich environment, where more than 50 newborns were being treated. The chaos has left parents and relatives desperate for answers and accountability. Teary-eyed families scrambled for information about their missing infants, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured financial assistance to the victims' families.

Political leaders criticized the state administration, citing negligence. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded accountability, emphasizing the need for stringent action. The administration faces pressure to investigate the incident thoroughly as more details about the tragedy emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)