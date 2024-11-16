Left Menu

Delhi Chokes Under Dense Smog Amid Plummeting Temperatures

Delhi experienced a significant temperature drop Saturday with air quality deteriorating as the city was blanketed in smog. The Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to alarming levels with several areas recording 'very poor' and 'severe' ratings. Toxic foam was also seen in the Yamuna River due to pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:20 IST
Delhi Chokes Under Dense Smog Amid Plummeting Temperatures
Earlier visuals of fog in Delhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As colder winds swept through the national capital, Delhi witnessed a dip in temperature on Saturday with a recorded minimum of 15.3 degrees Celsius at 8:30 a.m., marking a drop of nearly 0.3 degrees in just 24 hours.

The city remained under a dense layer of smog for the fourth consecutive day. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at a worrying 406 Saturday morning, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Drone footage from early morning revealed a thick blanket of smog enveloping areas like AIIMS, highlighting the severe pollution levels.

The smog extended to Pragati Maidan and adjacent zones, including ITO, where the AQI reached 357, indicating 'very poor' air quality. The Kalindi Kunj area also faced severe pollution with high-rise buildings barely visible amidst the smog. At Sarai Kale Khan, similar conditions prevailed with the AQI in several districts well into the critical range, including Alipur at 435 and Jahangirpuri at 445.

Compounding the environmental woes, portions of the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Barrage were plagued by toxic foam, a result of untreated industrial waste and sewage discharge, combined with high phosphate levels from detergents, further endangering the city's ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024