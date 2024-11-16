Delhi Chokes Under Dense Smog Amid Plummeting Temperatures

As colder winds swept through the national capital, Delhi witnessed a dip in temperature on Saturday with a recorded minimum of 15.3 degrees Celsius at 8:30 a.m., marking a drop of nearly 0.3 degrees in just 24 hours.

The city remained under a dense layer of smog for the fourth consecutive day. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at a worrying 406 Saturday morning, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Drone footage from early morning revealed a thick blanket of smog enveloping areas like AIIMS, highlighting the severe pollution levels.

The smog extended to Pragati Maidan and adjacent zones, including ITO, where the AQI reached 357, indicating 'very poor' air quality. The Kalindi Kunj area also faced severe pollution with high-rise buildings barely visible amidst the smog. At Sarai Kale Khan, similar conditions prevailed with the AQI in several districts well into the critical range, including Alipur at 435 and Jahangirpuri at 445.

Compounding the environmental woes, portions of the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Barrage were plagued by toxic foam, a result of untreated industrial waste and sewage discharge, combined with high phosphate levels from detergents, further endangering the city's ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)