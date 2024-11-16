Left Menu

Tragedy at Jhansi Medical College: Calls for Justice After Newborns' Deaths

A devastating fire at Jhansi Medical College resulted in the deaths of several newborns, sparking outrage and demands for justice. Rahul Gandhi urged thorough investigation and accountability, while government officials pledged financial aid and ensured treatment for survivors. The incident questions safety measures in Uttar Pradesh hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 13:12 IST
Visual from Jhansi Medical College (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at Jhansi Medical College, several newborns lost their lives in a fire reportedly caused by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator. The blaze quickly spread through the NICU's oxygen-rich environment, leading to calls for accountability and answers about safety protocols.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences, demanding strict action against those responsible for the tragedy. Gandhi highlighted recurring negligence within Uttar Pradesh's healthcare system and urged immediate comprehensive investigations to prevent future mishaps.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath swiftly responded, announcing financial aid for affected families. Modi pledged Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's families and Rs 50,000 for the injured, while Adityanath ordered a detailed probe into the incident, promising Rs 5 lakh for each bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

