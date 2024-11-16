Left Menu

Power Sector Transformation: A Bright Future for Haryana

HERC Chairman Nand Lal Sharma and Chief Minister Naib Saini discussed advancements in Haryana's power sector, focusing on solar energy promotion, thermal plant improvements, and reducing technical and commercial losses. The meeting emphasized the successful launch of 'Har Ghar Surya Yojana' for solar panel installations, targeting 500 GW of green energy by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman of the Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), recently met with Chief Minister Naib Saini to address key issues within the power sector.

The discussions centered on enhancing the power sector through solar energy promotion, thermal plant upgrades, and effective implementation of central government schemes, as well as minimizing Aggregate Technical and Commercial (ATC) losses to improve electricity distribution efficiency in Haryana.

An official highlighted the successful launch of the Prime Minister's 'Har Ghar Surya Yojana', led by Sharma, which installs solar panels on homes to provide free electricity and aims to meet the central government's goal of generating 500 GW of green energy by 2030, providing significant savings and support to underprivileged families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

