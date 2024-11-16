Tragedy in Jhansi: NHRC Investigates NICU Fire

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has responded to disturbing reports of a fire that claimed the lives of at least ten newborns in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. According to the press release, an electrical short circuit was identified as the cause.

In a statement, the NHRC decried the tragedy as an indication of negligence, marking a severe breach of human rights. The Commission has demanded a comprehensive report within a week from the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, detailing the status of the FIR, measures against those responsible, and care provided to the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged Rs. 2 lakh for the families of each deceased child, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered Rs. 5 lakh to affected parents, directing a swift inquiry into the disaster with a report expected within 12 hours. Aid of Rs. 50,000 has also been allocated for the injured.

