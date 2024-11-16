Left Menu

Tragedy in Jhansi: NHRC Investigates NICU Fire

The NHRC has taken notice of at least 10 newborn deaths in a fire at Jhansi's NICU, citing negligence and human rights violations. A detailed report has been requested from the state's Chief Secretary and DGP. Financial aid has been announced by both the PM and CM of Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:31 IST
Tragedy in Jhansi: NHRC Investigates NICU Fire
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has responded to disturbing reports of a fire that claimed the lives of at least ten newborns in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. According to the press release, an electrical short circuit was identified as the cause.

In a statement, the NHRC decried the tragedy as an indication of negligence, marking a severe breach of human rights. The Commission has demanded a comprehensive report within a week from the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, detailing the status of the FIR, measures against those responsible, and care provided to the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged Rs. 2 lakh for the families of each deceased child, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered Rs. 5 lakh to affected parents, directing a swift inquiry into the disaster with a report expected within 12 hours. Aid of Rs. 50,000 has also been allocated for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024