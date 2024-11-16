Asia's Largest Trade Fair Empowers Indian Entrepreneurs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan, celebrating it as Asia's largest, and emphasized its pivotal role in showcasing the capabilities of India's MSME sector. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One District, One Product' scheme for facilitating immense job opportunities for youth.

Reflecting on the state's progress, Yogi highlighted Uttar Pradesh's journey from a development hurdle to a stronghold for MSMEs. He also spoke on Uttarakhand's untapped potential, focusing on renewable energy and spiritual tourism, while cautioning against the recurrent challenges posed by forest fires.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal inaugurated the 43rd India International Trade Fair, noting its significance in promoting India's cultural and economic standing. Open from November 14 to 27, the trade fair attracts global attention, with accessibility initiatives for senior citizens and differently-abled visitors.

