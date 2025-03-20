Corruption Scandal: Uttar Pradesh Official Suspended Amid Allegations
Senior IAS officer and Invest UP CEO Abhishek Prakash was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government due to allegations of corruption in an investment project. Middleman Nikant Jain was arrested for demanding a commission to facilitate project approvals. The government emphasizes its zero-tolerance policy on corruption.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government has taken decisive action against senior IAS officer and Invest UP Chief Executive Officer Abhishek Prakash, suspending him following corruption allegations related to an investment project. Officials reported the suspension on Thursday, alongside the arrest of alleged middleman Nikant Jain, who was accused of demanding bribes.
Jain was apprehended near Shahid Path after a formal complaint by a solar industry investor, who alleged that Jain demanded a commission for facilitating project approvals. Jain's arrest comes amidst wider investigations into his history of fraud and financial crimes.
The state government reiterated its commitment to a transparent investment climate, declaring a strict zero-tolerance stance on corruption. Meanwhile, the involved investment project will proceed without obstacles, ensuring the state's commitment to fostering a fair business environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
