Crisis in Shiromani Akali Dal: Emergency Meeting Scheduled for Leadership Reshuffle

An emergency meeting of Shiromani Akali Dal's Working Committee is set for November 18 to deliberate on Sukhbir Singh Badal’s resignation as President. The committee will discuss the next steps, including electing a new leader. Party dynamics have shifted amid internal dissent following recent electoral setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:45 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will convene an emergency Working Committee meeting on November 18 to address the resignation of Sukhbir Singh Badal from the President's position. SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema announced that this meeting, scheduled at the party's headquarters, will chart the party's future course and discuss the election of a new President.

On Saturday, Sukhbir Singh Badal formally submitted his resignation to the party's Working Committee, expressing gratitude for the unwavering support from party members throughout his leadership. This move is intended to facilitate the upcoming elections for SAD's new President, as confirmed by an official party statement.

Cheema highlighted that the last organisational elections were held on December 14, 2019, and with new elections due, Badal opted to resign to enable a smooth transition. The process begins with a membership drive to elect Circle delegates, who will then select District delegates. These District delegates will choose State delegates responsible for electing the President and office bearers.

In July, the SAD disbanded its core committee amidst growing calls for leadership change following the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections. Although some leaders demanded Badal's resignation, others continue to support him, marking a pivotal moment in the party's leadership dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

