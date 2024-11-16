NCB's Record Cocaine Seizure Unveils Global Drug Trafficking Syndicate

In a major breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recorded its largest cocaine seizure in Delhi, apprehending four suspects and recovering over 80 kg of high-grade cocaine. The seizures took place in the Janakpuri and Nangloi areas, with the street value of the cocaine estimated at Rs11-14 crore per kilogram, stated NCB Deputy Director General Neeraj Kumar Gupta.

The operation began with the seizure of a 1 kg parcel at a local courier company, prompting further investigation. Subsequent raids led to the discovery of 73 packets totaling 81.5 kg of cocaine at a house. These investigations revealed the parcel's intended destination was Australia, underscoring the international reach of this trafficking chain, explained Gupta to ANI.

The NCB attributed the operation's success to the integration of technical and human intelligence, which originated from prior seizures earlier this year. Despite smugglers' attempts to obscure the supply chain, authorities tracked the source to the Janakpuri and Nangloi recoveries. The probe unveiled an overseas-run syndicate employing anonymous hawala operators using pseudonyms for drug trafficking related communications.

(With inputs from agencies.)