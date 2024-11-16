Gas Politics: Russia-Austria Supply Standoff

On Saturday, Russia halted gas supplies to Austria over a payment dispute, but continued to supply Europe through Ukraine at steady volumes. This development comes as Europe strives to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, particularly after the Nord Stream pipeline incident in 2022.

The Soviet-era Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline, a significant route via Ukraine, is set to shut down by the year's end. Austria's OMV has been awarded damages in arbitration against Gazprom for unfulfilled deliveries, prompting the current cut in Austria's gas supply.

Despite Russia's actions, gas supplies continue to Slovakia, with other buyers increasing their purchases. Increasing geopolitical tension, such as the dialogue between Chancellor Scholz and President Putin, underscores the broader complexity of European gas politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)