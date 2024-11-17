Left Menu

Trump Taps Chris Wright for Energy Leadership in 2nd Term

Donald Trump has chosen Chris Wright, a prominent campaign donor and executive in the fossil fuel industry, as energy secretary for his potential second term. Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy, promotes oil and gas development and opposes climate change initiatives, aligning with Trump's energy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2024 03:19 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 03:19 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic move for his potential second term, President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Chris Wright as the energy secretary. Wright is not only a significant campaign donor but also heads Liberty Energy, a leader in the fossil fuel industry.

A fervent supporter of oil and gas exploration, Wright advocates for practices like fracking, which are central to Trump's ambitious goal of achieving US 'energy dominance' on the global stage. His nomination has garnered backing from influential conservatives, including Harold Hamm, a notable shale oil tycoon and longtime Trump adviser.

Wright is known for his vocal opposition to climate change initiatives, criticizing their approach as 'top-down.' If confirmed, he could potentially roll back current environmental regulations, including lifting the pause on natural gas exports imposed by the Biden administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

