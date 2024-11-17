India Joins Elite Group with Successful Hypersonic Missile Test
India has successfully tested a long-range hypersonic missile, placing it among a select group of nations with advanced military capabilities. The missile, developed by DRDO, enhances India's defense technology prowess. This achievement was celebrated as a historic moment by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
India has successfully conducted a flight test of its long-range hypersonic missile off the coast of Odisha, significantly bolstering its defense capabilities. This pioneering achievement positions India among a select group of nations equipped with such advanced weapons technology.
The defense test was hailed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as a 'stupendous' accomplishment and a 'historic moment' for the country's military advancements. The missile was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and is capable of carrying various payloads over distances exceeding 1,500 kilometers.
Prominent countries like Russia and China currently lead in hypersonic missile development, with the United States also progressing in this field. The successful test hints at India's growing capability in high-speed military technologies, contributing to a strategic balance in the global defense landscape.
