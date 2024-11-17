Left Menu

India Joins Elite Group with Successful Hypersonic Missile Test

India has successfully tested a long-range hypersonic missile, placing it among a select group of nations with advanced military capabilities. The missile, developed by DRDO, enhances India's defense technology prowess. This achievement was celebrated as a historic moment by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 10:14 IST
India Joins Elite Group with Successful Hypersonic Missile Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has successfully conducted a flight test of its long-range hypersonic missile off the coast of Odisha, significantly bolstering its defense capabilities. This pioneering achievement positions India among a select group of nations equipped with such advanced weapons technology.

The defense test was hailed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as a 'stupendous' accomplishment and a 'historic moment' for the country's military advancements. The missile was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and is capable of carrying various payloads over distances exceeding 1,500 kilometers.

Prominent countries like Russia and China currently lead in hypersonic missile development, with the United States also progressing in this field. The successful test hints at India's growing capability in high-speed military technologies, contributing to a strategic balance in the global defense landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024