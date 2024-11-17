Russia's Strike Disrupts Ukraine's Power Supply
A Russian air strike on Ukraine caused significant damage to equipment at thermal power stations operated by Ukraine's largest private energy provider. The company, DTEK, announced that repairs were underway, but details about the specific equipment affected were not provided.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:21 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In the early hours of Sunday, Ukraine's power infrastructure faced a significant setback as Russian air strikes targeted key thermal power stations operated by the nation's largest private energy provider.
The strikes, according to DTEK, resulted in serious damage to vital equipment, affecting the country's energy stability. While the company is striving to repair the damage, it withheld details on the specific equipment impacted.
This development underscores the ongoing vulnerabilities in Ukraine's energy sector amid continued tensions with Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- air strike
- thermal power
- DTEK
- energy provider
- damage
- repair
- equipment
- tensions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cyclone Dana Wreaks Havoc with Rs 600 Crore Damage
Cyclone Dana's Devastation in Odisha: A Massive Rs 616.19 Crore Damage
Odisha's Cyclone DANA Causes Over Rs 600 Crore in Damages
Inferno Engulfs Diaper Factory in Rangareddy: Millions in Damages
Drone Strike Hits Russian Oil Refinery: Minimal Damage Reported