Russia's Strike Disrupts Ukraine's Power Supply

A Russian air strike on Ukraine caused significant damage to equipment at thermal power stations operated by Ukraine's largest private energy provider. The company, DTEK, announced that repairs were underway, but details about the specific equipment affected were not provided.

Updated: 17-11-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In the early hours of Sunday, Ukraine's power infrastructure faced a significant setback as Russian air strikes targeted key thermal power stations operated by the nation's largest private energy provider.

The strikes, according to DTEK, resulted in serious damage to vital equipment, affecting the country's energy stability. While the company is striving to repair the damage, it withheld details on the specific equipment impacted.

This development underscores the ongoing vulnerabilities in Ukraine's energy sector amid continued tensions with Russia.

