Andhra Pradesh Mourns Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, A Champion for the People

In a heartfelt gathering on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alongside State Minister Nara Lokesh and other leaders, paid tribute to Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, who died at 72 of cardiac arrest in Hyderabad. Remembered as a man of the people, Ramamurthy was celebrated for his relentless dedication to public service.

On the same day, Ramamurthy's remains were transported from the airport to Nara Vari Palle, amid somber processions attended by family and party members. Telugu Desam Party leaders expressed profound sorrow for their loss, recounting Ramamurthy's pivotal role in advocating for the marginalized and his efforts to promote unity.

The leaders praised his vision for an ideal society free from injustice, referring to him as a guardian of public welfare and a beacon of humanity. As attendees including political figures and community leaders gathered to pay tribute, they affirmed that his impact and ideals would continue to inspire long beyond his passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)