The Territorial Army (TA) announced the successful conclusion of its recent recruitment drive held in Baramulla from November 11 to 17, as revealed in an official statement. The event attracted a record number of aspiring candidates despite bouts of harsh weather, illustrating their determination to serve the nation, according to 161 Territorial Army.

This eagerly awaited recruitment drive saw overwhelming participation, highlighting the youth's keen interest in the armed forces. The response underscores both the candidates' strong sense of patriotism and the local community's unwavering support, while reflecting positively on Kashmir's development trajectory. Major General PS Punia, GOC, 19 Infantry Division at Baramulla, expressed pride in the turnout and talent, acknowledging the dedication and passion of the youth towards national service.

About 23,000 young men of diverse backgrounds attended the rally, demonstrating resilience and dedication through inclement weather. The recruitment process adhered to the highest standards of transparency and efficiency, facilitated by the disciplined efforts of 161 Territorial Army. The local community's support was pivotal, providing necessary resources to ensure the event's success. With the initial phase completed, selected candidates are now poised to undertake a written test as they aim to join the prestigious ranks of the Territorial Army.

